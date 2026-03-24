Bhiwani: veteran athlete dies after fall from Shatabdi train, probe underway

Bhiwani (Haryana): A 70-year-old athlete from Haryana’s Bhiwani district died after allegedly falling from a moving Shatabdi Express train while returning home after winning a gold medal at a national sporting event, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Phool Kumar, participated in the 5th Khelo Masters National Games held in Chandigarh from March 20 to 22, where he secured a gold medal. A retired Chief Ticket Inspector of the Railways, Phool Kumar, was known to be active in sports even after retirement and had travelled to Chandigarh along with fellow participants for the competition.

According to police officials, the incident took place on the morning of March 22 when he was travelling on the Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express. He reportedly fell from the moving train between Rathdhana and Narela railway stations under unclear circumstances.

Sub-Inspector Jogendra Singh, the Investigating Officer, said that at around 6:30 a.m. on March 22, the Rathdhana station master informed the police about a body lying on the railway track. “Acting on the information, a GRP team rushed to the spot, took the body into custody, and shifted it to the mortuary of the district civil hospital,” he said.

The loco pilot of the train is also reported to have alerted railway authorities after noticing the incident, following which necessary action was initiated.

As the deceased was not immediately identified, the body was preserved in the mortuary. It was identified on Monday morning after Phool Kumar’s family members arrived.

Police said that after completing legal formalities, including the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Officials added that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fall. Authorities are examining all possible angles, including accidental fall and other circumstances.

Locals and fellow athletes expressed shock at the tragic turn of events.



