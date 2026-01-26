BHU Prof Shyam Sundar Agrawal honoured with Padma Shri for pioneering Kala-azar treatment breakthroughs

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is celebrating a moment of immense pride as Professor Shyam Sundar Agrawal, a distinguished faculty member at the Institute of Medical Sciences, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

The recognition honours his groundbreaking contributions to combating visceral leishmaniasis, commonly known as Kala-azar, a deadly neglected tropical disease that has long plagued India's poorest regions. Prof. Agrawal, a leading expert in infectious diseases, revolutionised Kala-azar treatment through decades of dedicated research.

He developed and championed a single-dose, lipid-based liposomal amphotericin B regimen, which dramatically simplified and improved cure rates for Indian visceral leishmaniasis. This innovation was endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and integrated into India's national Kala-azar elimination program, marking a turning point in disease management.

He also played a pivotal role in validating multi-drug therapy combinations, including the WHO-approved pairing of “paromomycin and miltefosine.” This oral regimen is now administered at primary health centres, reducing treatment duration, costs, and the risk of resistance.

Additionally, Prof. Agrawal told IANS that he contributed to the development of miltefosine as an effective oral drug and conducted the first successful trials of the RK-39 rapid diagnostic strip test, enabling faster and more accurate field diagnosis.

Speaking on the honour, Prof. Shyam Sundar Agrawal expressed deep humility and gratitude. "This award is not just for me, but for the countless patients who suffered from Kala-azar and the dedicated teams who worked tirelessly to find solutions," he said.

"Kala-azar once claimed thousands of lives annually in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Seeing the disease brought to the brink of elimination through evidence-based treatments fills me with immense satisfaction. I dedicate this to the resilience of affected communities and hope it inspires continued efforts toward complete eradication."

The announcement of two BHU professors among this year's Padma awardees has sparked widespread joy in Varanasi. Colleagues, students, and local leaders have hailed it as a testament to the university's excellence in medical research.

Prof. Agrawal's work has not only saved lives but also strengthened India's public health infrastructure against vector-borne diseases.

As India edges closer to eliminating Kala-azar - achieving zero indigenous cases in many blocks - Prof. Agrawal's legacy stands as a beacon of scientific innovation for global health.

The Padma Shri underscores his enduring impact on transforming a once-fatal illness into a controllable condition.