Live
- Republic Day 2025: Enhance Your Republic Day Parade Viewing with These Smart Projectors
- Full dress rehearsal of R-Day parade taken out
- Top Maoist leader arrested, explosives seized
- TTD gearing up for Rathsaptami
- Politics heat up over DCC president post
- Women advancing in all fields alongside men: Naini
- Chandrababu thanks Bill Gates for sharing memoir "Source Code"
- SRM-AP felicitates Deepthi for winning Arjuna award
- AMRUT 2.0 drinking water supply scheme launched
- Yennam vents ire at Kalvakuntla family
Just In
Bhubaneswar: 4 injured in vehicle pile-up
Bhubaneswar: Four persons were injured in a vehicle pile-up, involving two buses and two cars, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning. The accident...
Bhubaneswar: Four persons were injured in a vehicle pile-up, involving two buses and two cars, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 8.30 am on Rajmahal Square-Master Canteen Road when a state-run Mo Bus applied sudden bakes as a scooter came in front of it at a crossing.
Another Mo Bus, which was behind, hit it as it couldn’t apply the brake on time. Subsequently, this bus was hit by a car, which was struck by another car from behind. “A scooter suddenly came in front of my bus. So, I had to apply the brakes to save it. My bus was moving slowly but the other bus was speeding and hit my bus from behind,” said the driver of the first Mo Bus.
Those injured in the accident were admitted to Capital Hospital, a police officer said. The buses and the first car suffered severe damage, while the last vehicle’s damage was lesser, he said.