Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt run by officer from outside says Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said while there is no dispute with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he expressed concerns about the State’s administration being led by an officer from outside the State.

“We have no dispute with Naveen Babu, but the manner in which an officer from outside is running the State government in the name of Naveen Patnaik.

I feel people of Odisha have a lot of problem over this,’’ Shah told a news channel during a roadshow here. ‘’This is an issue of Odia pride, Odia prestige,’’ Shah said while explaining the people’s sentiment of being ruled by an officer from outside. Asked on the impact of Ram Mandir among the people of Odisha, Shah said, ‘’There is anger among people here over attempt to obstruct consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.’’ Earlier, while addressing a public meeting at Soroda in Ganjam district, Shah alleged that when the entire country was celebrating the Ram Mandir Utsav, the Naveen government adopted different methods to stop people from participating in the event. ‘’I want to tell Naveen Babu that those who obstruct the Sri Ram Utsav celebrations will never be forgiven by the people of Odisha,’’ he said.

On Lord Jagannath Temple issues, Shah said within six hours of the swearing in ceremony of the BJP government, all the four gates of the Sri Mandir in Puri will be opened for devotees. This apart, he also assured the people that the new BJP government would make public the report of the judicial commission set up to probe the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar.

Shah also said the BJP has said in its manifesto that people duped by different ponzi companies will get back their money within one-and-a-half years.

‘’The people involved in the chit fund scam will be sent to jail,’’ he said.

