Bhubaneswar: Stringent laws to ban cow slaughter

Bhubaneswar: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a blanket ban on public consumption of beef in the North-Eastern State, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday hinted towards introducing more stringent laws for the prevention of cow slaughter in Odisha. Speaking to mediapersons, Harichandan said, “We will soon bring more stringent laws regarding prevention of cow slaughter. The government will soon take a decision in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the Odisha government has formed a committee which is deliberating upon the ways to protect the cows, increase the cattle population, stop illegal trafficking of cattle and also slaughtering of cows in Odisha. Mallik said the government is preparing to introduce stringent punishment against those engaged in illegal transportation and slaughtering of cattle in the State.

Highlighting steps being taken by the State government for the rehabilitation of old and sick cows, he said the State government is encouraging organisations to establish Goshalas through subsidies and financial assistance. Meanwhile, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress leaders demanded ban on export of beef before bringing such stringent laws. Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik said the government should find out why beef is being exported and the people involved in the export of beef linked to which party.

She also argued that restrictions should not be imposed on a single community. Similarly, Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati said his party does not oppose the bill but urged the government to first ban the export of beef before bringing stringent laws. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier said the State government is mulling to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960. The Act prohibits the slaughter of cows and their progeny in Odisha. It also mentions that a person found violating the Act will be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000 or both.