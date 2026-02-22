Bhupen Borah joins BJP, criticises Congress for 'hurting' national pride

Guwahati: Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a major political shift ahead of the crucial electoral season in the state.

Borah joined the BJP at a programme held in Guwahati in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Senior party leaders and workers were also present at the induction ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after joining the BJP, Borah launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, accusing the party of deviating from its core values and hurting the nation's self-respect.

"I worked in the Congress for 32 years. The clothes I am wearing today are stained with my blood. They were stained in the presence of Rahul Gandhi," Borah said, in an emotional statement reflecting his long association with the Congress.

He further alleged that the Congress has compromised on issues of national pride.

"I have served the Congress for 32 years with sincerity and dedication. But the Congress has hurt national self-respect. That is something I cannot accept," Borah said.

Borah added that his decision to leave the Congress was not taken overnight but was the result of deep introspection.

He claimed that the party no longer reflects the aspirations of the people and has drifted away from its ideological foundations.

Welcoming Borah to the BJP, state party president Dilip Saikia said his induction would strengthen the party organisation in Assam.

"Bhupen Borah has long political experience and organisational skills. His joining the BJP will give new momentum to our efforts to take development and good governance to every section of society,” Saikia said.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Borah's move reflects the growing trust of leaders in the BJP’s policies and leadership.

"More people are joining the BJP because they believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's development-oriented governance in Assam," Baruah added.

Borah’s switch is seen as a significant political development in Assam, especially as the BJP continues to consolidate its position in the state while the Congress grapples with internal challenges and leadership issues.