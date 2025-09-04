Bhupen Hazarika: The bard of Brahmaputra and beyond

Bhupen Hazarika was an extraordinary blend of facets. A creative mix of lyricist, composer,singer, performer,poet ,writer, editor,music director, movie director, political persona and activist. All rolled into one. How this musical prodigy emerged as the bard of Brahmaputra is a fascinating story. That he could repeat the feat for the neighbouring populace of West Bengal and Bangladesh in Bengali seemed almost like magic.

It was his grit and prowess of his music and narrative that enabled him to achieve this feat.The careful blend of folk elements with universality in his songs had an irresistible appeal. His cry against injustice and his overwhelming optimism in his songs too resonated profoundly in this populace.

Later, when he extended this feat to the pan Indian stage, it was a further confirmation of the power of his songs and the narrative that he wove in his songs, films and his brand of journalism. His creativity thus transcended geographical boundaries with consummate ease. Very often he joked, “All these personalities live in harmony in me.” Harmony indeed was his favourite theme. A theme that was delicately nurtured in him by his illustrious mentors Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

His films have ushered in bright traces of neo-realism. His films like “Era Bator Sur”,“Lotighoti”,“Chikmik Bijulee”and “Chiraj”are examples of this breed. In “Pratidhwani,”he took us to the question of love in the exotic backdrop of Meghalaya.

No wonder,Dadasaheb Phalke award was conferred on him. Rivers have been his life long love. Indeed, his life too sings like a river. A river of Sa-Re-Ga-Ma–Pa-Dha-Ni-Sa.

Sa- His beginning note was in Sadiya. Sadiya is where the sight of Himalayan mountains surround you. Where the rivers Dihang, Dibang and Lohit merge as the mighty Luit(Brahmaputra). His fans claim he has the currents of the river in his voice.And breeze from mountains in his tunes.No wonder, he is fondly revered as “The Bard of Brahmaputra”.

Re:The Brahmaputra at Guwahati lends him the second note.Its inspired ambience steadies his Rishava.

Ga: The tutelage of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha provides him the next ascendance(Arohan).Gently, it lifts him to the cloud of Gandhara.

Ma: Benares allows him meandering to the “Ma” of Indian classical music.Its tradition of innovations carves in him an overflowing tributary.

Pa: Next is his stint at Columbia University. Here he writes a thesis on effective use of mass communication techniques in the world of education.It brings him face to face with the legend that was Paul Robeson.Robeson kindles in him the old fire.The fire of concern for the humanity.

Dha: The musician now returns home with a thundering “Dha”. While returning, he decided to write his own songs so as to provide him fuller range of self-expressions. Changes come also in his way of public performance of songs. He now prepares himself as the perfect performer communicating in toto what is inside.Those were his heydays with IPTA when he started collecting folk tunes of the land with single-minded zeal. In his music, he starts deftly mixing local tunes with those of distant lands. Literally, he storms into our hearts with his songs and films.

Ni: In clear note of Ni, he raises his voice against all injustices. Sa (higher): This is when he enters the high octaves of life. He strides our world of music like a colossus. The result is a soulful weaver whose words grow from the soil.Like a herb.Like a banana tree.Or Like a betel nut tree.Yet at times, the lyrics would frame the eternal truths.

The result is an adored singer whose voice emerges from our hearts. Like a Dotara, Gagana and an overwhelming orchestra he leads you,through his performances, from the humdrum to the sublime. The result is a singer who has a nation in wait for his words.

Looking back, his songs are not mere words or tunes. These were simply treasures that lift the spirits in times of distress. In return, the nation has bestowed on him numerous honours like President of Asam Sahitya Sabha and Sangeet Natak Academy and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

His songs channeled in us a new belief in ourselves. We were also made intensely proud of our ethnic as well as of our composite Assamese identity. His pet theme of social harmony prepared us for our creative evolution amidst a multicultural ambience.His songs fetched us visions of a society where there are outstretched hands for helping the needy.

Further,in his vision of society, divisions on the basis of caste, creed and colour simply evaporated.While proudly nurturing our roots,his songs also prepared us for traits of universality. More importantly,when our lives flounder, his songs also readied us to face it with grit and determination. It is through such a complete package of ideas that he still has enormous influence in our socio-cultural ethos.