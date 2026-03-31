‘Big mafia’ controlled distribution of nutrition before 2017: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, alleging that before 2017, “big mafia” controlled the distribution of supplementary nutrition in the state.

Questioning the earlier arrangement, the chief minister said, “Who was distributing this nutrition before 2017? It was the biggest mafia in north India, which was given government contracts in exchange for money, and he decided everything.”

Addressing an event organised to distribute smartphones and appointment letters to Anganwadi workers and helpers, Adityanath alleged that a liquor mafia had infiltrated the Women and Child Development Department, influencing even the recipes of the nutrition supply. “I was shocked.

The same mafia decided the recipes. Supplies would reach some places and not others. The quality was so poor that it was unfit for consumption,” the BJP leader said. Linking the issue to malnutrition, Adityanath claimed that such practices led to the categorisation of Uttar Pradesh as a “BIMARU” state.

“When childhood itself is malnourished, the state is bound to remain underdeveloped,” he said. Accusing the previous regimes of looting the rights of the poor, malnourished children and mothers, the chief minister said that such elements now create disorder through sloganeering. Highlighting reforms in recruitment, Adityanath said that the current process for appointing anganwadi workers and helpers is transparent.

“I can guarantee that not a single anganwadi worker or helper had to seek recommendations or pay money. Was this possible before 2017?” he said. He claimed that earlier, the system functioned on “parchi and kharchi” (recommendation and bribery), which he said had now been eliminated.