Bihar AIMIM chief meets Tejashwi Yadav, holds lengthy talks ahead of RS polls

Patna: Political activity in Bihar has intensified ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections after Akhtarul Iman, the state president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at his official residence in Patna on Wednesday.

The unexpected meeting has sparked speculation about possible political coordination between AIMIM and the RJD amid the numbers game in the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to sources, the two leaders held a lengthy closed-door discussion focusing on vote dynamics in the Bihar Assembly and possible political strategies for the Rajya Sabha polls.

With several seats up for election, each MLA's vote has become crucial, and smaller parties could play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

AIMIM currently has five MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, and political observers believe that its legislators could become important in the election arithmetic.

Akhtarul Iman's visit to Tejashwi Yadav is being viewed by many analysts as an attempt to explore a political understanding that could influence the Rajya Sabha outcome.

Relations between the RJD and AIMIM have often been strained in the past.

The RJD has previously accused AIMIM of acting as a B-team of its rivals, while AIMIM leaders have alleged that the RJD failed to adequately represent Muslim interests.

However, the latest meeting suggests that both parties may be willing to set aside their differences in order to counter the ruling alliance.

Political analysts say the discussion may not be limited to the Rajya Sabha election alone.

There are indications that the leaders may also be exploring cooperation for future political battles, including the upcoming Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly elections in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

If coordination emerges between AIMIM and the opposition alliance in the Seemanchal region, it could pose a significant electoral challenge to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

For now, neither side has officially disclosed details of the discussion, but the meeting has added a new dimension to Bihar’s evolving political landscape ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.



