Bihar: Alleging RJD ticket feud, BJP says Tejashwi ‘humiliating’ father Lalu

New Delhi/Patna: The BJP on Tuesday alleged disagreement between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav over Assembly ticket distribution, accusing the latter of “humiliating” his father.

Claiming that a family that is struggling to manage its own affairs couldn’t be expected to steer the grand alliance, Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, said, “Forget the grand alliance, here even the family itself isn't being managed.”

Malviya likened Tejashwi Yadav to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the former was following the Uttar Pradesh leader’s example of “humiliating” his father.

“Just as Akhilesh Yadav humiliated his father in Uttar Pradesh, in the same way, Tejashwi Yadav is also keeping his father away from the party's affairs,” he said, tagging his post on X with a headline “Bihar polls: Lalu distributes tickets to RJD loyalists; Tejashwi steps in late night to reverse move.”

The BJP leader went on to accuse Tejashwi Yadav of even sidelining his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav.

“The elder brother has been expelled from the party; there's discord with the sisters. After all, who is the mastermind behind this family feud?” asked Malviya.

On Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced the first list of 21 candidates of his party, the Jantantrik Janata Dal (JJD), in Patna.

This announcement came just a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls on November 6 and 11, with the results on November 14.

However, Tej Pratap Yadav’s JJD moved ahead, releasing its list before the grand alliance.

Tej Pratap Yadav himself will contest from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, the seat from which he had earlier been elected in 2015.

On the social media platform X, Tej Pratap wrote that he is fully dedicated and ready to work for the overall development of Bihar.

He added, “We aim to bring a complete transformation in Bihar and create a new system. We are prepared to fight a long battle for the state’s development.”

Sharing a photo with his party’s election symbol, a blackboard, Tej Pratap wrote the slogan: “Power of the people, rule of the people… Tej Pratap will develop Bihar.”

The poster also highlighted the party’s core values -- “Social Justice,” “Social Rights,” and “Complete Change.”