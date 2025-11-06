Bihar Assembly Elections Beware of those who loot animal fodder and grab land: CM Yogi

UP CM addresses public rally in support of NDA candidates in Bagaha (West Champaran)

CM seeks votes for NDA candidate Ram Singh (Bagaha) and Nand Kishore Ram (Ramnagar)

Faith being honoured from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi, says CM, urging people to ensure NDA's victory

RJD-Congress turned Bihar into a hub of loot, kidnapping, and corruption: CM Yogi

“Ram Temple built, now build a better Bihar — support NDA,” CM Yogi urges voters

Yogi: NDA govt steering Bihar’s development, empowering every poor household

“Bulldozers for mafia, homes for the poor — that’s the UP Model,” says CM Yogi

Those who seize land from the poor will face consequences; the end of the mafia is inevitable: CM Yogi

Yogi urges people to reject caste-based politics, saying unity ensures safety and the NDA guarantees good governance and dignity

West Champaran, November 6

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed a massive public meeting in Bagaha during his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections, seeking support for NDA candidates Ram Singh (Bagaha) and Nand Kishore Ram (Ramnagar). Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, he said the Grand Alliance was a “bundle of lies” comprising those who grabbed land from the poor, embezzled animal fodder, and deprived the youth of jobs.

Highlighting Bihar’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, CM Yogi said the state is the sacred land that once sheltered Maa Sita and where the Gandaki River flows as a symbol of progress. For the people of Bagaha and Ramnagar, he added, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya hold as much emotional significance as Patna.

Paying tribute to Bihar’s illustrious legacy, the CM said this land gave birth to Lord Mahavira, enlightened the world through Mahatma Buddha, and ushered in India’s golden age with the wisdom of Chanakya and Chandragupta. He recalled that Bihar’s youth had always risen against injustice — whether during the 1975 Emergency imposed by Congress or the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.

CM Yogi also remembered stalwarts like Karpuri Thakur, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Sharda Sinha, lamenting that misrule by Congress and RJD had eroded Bihar’s glory and left the state struggling for recognition. He said that under RJD’s rule, Bihar had plunged into “jungle raj”, where robbery, murder, and kidnapping had become industries, with over 30,000 kidnappings reported in 15 years. Law and order, he noted, collapsed completely during that period.

He said Bihar began its journey towards good governance only after the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar came to power in 2005, laying the foundation for peace, progress, and public welfare.

Highlighting Bihar’s transformation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state now boasts robust road, rail, and air connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, metro services, and clean drinking water in every household.

Speaking about the achievements of the Modi government, he said India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy in just 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and is set to emerge as the third-largest by the end of this year. The government, he added, has ensured social security and dignity for every citizen—providing free ration to 80 crore people, health insurance to 50 crore, toilets to 12 crore households, and LPG connections to 10 crore poor families. “During Congress rule, people had to pay ₹30,000–₹50,000 for a gas connection. Today, every poor household gets it free,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said 12 crore farmers are benefitting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, while the Lakhpati Didi initiative has empowered women with self-reliance and respect.

Referring to Ayodhya’s transformation, CM Yogi recalled, “We said, Lathi Goli Khayenge, Mandir Wahi Banayenge, and today a grand Ram temple stands in Ayodhya.” He said the Ayodhya International Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, while facilities such as Mata Shabari Rasoi and Nishadraj Rain Basera have been built to honour devotion and service. Gates and monuments have been named after revered saints including Tulsidas, Vishwamitra, Vashistha, Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanandacharya, Ramanujacharya, and Madhvacharya. Statues of Jatayu and the Setubandha squirrel have also been installed.

“As the Ram Temple now stands completed in Ayodhya, a grand temple for Mata Janaki is being built in Sitamarhi — a true reflection of the NDA’s respect for faith,” he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, CM Yogi said, “The Grand Alliance is a bundle of lies. These are the same people who grab the land of the poor, eat away animal fodder, and destroy youth employment.” Citing an example, he said, “In Lucknow, a mansion worth crores belonging to an RJD mafia was illegally built on government land. We demolished it and constructed multi-storey houses for the poor. Just yesterday, I handed over keys to 72 such families.”

He asserted that there are no riots or curfews in Uttar Pradesh today, and peace and law prevail throughout the state. Appealing to the people, he said, “Do not let caste divide you. Unity ensures safety.” The crowd echoed his message, responding, “Batenge Tou Katenge.”

Concluding his address, CM Yogi urged the public not to fall for the opposition’s deceit. “These are traitors to Lord Ram, and Jo Ram Ka Nahi, Vo Humare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi,” he said. Thanking the people of Bihar for their overwhelming support to the NDA in the first phase, he called upon them to ensure a similar victory in the remaining seats to defeat the forces of mafia, nepotism, and corruption.