Bihar Assembly Elections CM Yogi slams opposition: “Those who sold lantern and kerosene and pushed Bihar into darkness are now after people’s ration”

CM Yogi holds rallies in Raxaul and Narkatiaganj to drum up support for NDA candidates

CM Yogi urges voters to ensure victory for BJP’s Pramod Kumar Sinha in Raxaul and JD(U)’s Vishal Kumar in Narkatiaganj

“Bihar needs good governance, not jungle raj; a double-engine government will lead the state to a golden era,” says CM Yogi

“Those who looted fodder and land are now trying to deceive youth with fake job promises,” says CM Yogi

Under the NDA rule, Bihar has taken a new flight of development; this election is about good governance vs jungle raj: CM Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new tradition of combining heritage with development

East Champaran, November 7: In a fierce attack on the RJD-Congress alliance just after the first phase of polling in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew a thunderous response from the crowd at rallies in Raxaul and Narkatiaganj while campaigning for NDA candidates. Urging voters to support BJP’s Pramod Kumar Sinha and JD(U)’s Vishal Kumar, CM Yogi accused the opposition of dragging Bihar back into darkness. “Those who once sold lantern kerosene and pushed Bihar into darkness are back again, this time to swallow your ration,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that Bihar now needs good governance and prosperity, not jungle raj, and that only the NDA’s double-engine government can ensure this. “This election is about good governance vs jungle raj,” he said.

Slamming the opposition, CM Yogi said the period between 1990 and 2005 saw Bihar trapped in caste-based violence, massacres, kidnappings, and lawlessness, and the same people are now back seeking votes in a new disguise. “Remember, these are the same people who, under the dim light of the lantern, fueled caste conflicts in Bihar. These are the very same people who sold the lantern’s kerosene to spread darkness and then went on to loot homes,” the CM said.

Highlighting the progress made under the NDA rule, CM Yogi listed major achievements, including improved road, rail, and air connectivity, new engineering and medical colleges, and AIIMS in the state.

“Investment comes where there are safety and good governance, and that’s what creates jobs,” he said, citing Uttar Pradesh as an example the CM said that in Uttar Pradesh, we’ve provided government jobs to 8.5 lakh youth and connected over 2 crore people with self-employment. No one migrates now, as jobs are available near home. That’s the model we want for Bihar too.”

Continuing his attack, CM Yogi said, “Those who once looted fodder are now eyeing your ration. The very people who drove Bihar’s youth into unemployment and crime now want to revive caste-based hatred and anarchy. But today, the people of Bihar are aware, and they stand firmly with progress and heritage.”

CM Yogi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting a new tradition of combining heritage with progress. “Congress and RJD opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, but today a grand temple stands in Ayodhya. Now a magnificent temple of Mata Janaki is being built in Sitamarhi,” he said. “Only those who respect our heritage and understand true development can make such works possible.”

CM Yogi also outlined the Modi government’s flagship welfare initiatives of free rations for 80 crore people, health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for 50 crore citizens, electricity connections to 4 crore households, housing for 3 crore families, and direct cash transfers to over 1.41 crore women. “These aren’t mere promises; they are real transformations visible on the ground,” he said.

Giving a word of caution for young voters, CM Yogi said, “The Mahagathbandhan is once again out to deceive people in the name of jobs. Those who grabbed your land and looted fodder, what jobs will they give you?” He said Bihar should beware of their false promises, adding that, like in Uttar Pradesh, assets of criminals will be seized to build homes for the poor and that good governance will wipe out crime and Naxalism from Bihar. “Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to eliminate Naxalism from India by 2026,” he said.

Concluding his address with a pointed remark, CM Yogi said, “Jo Ram ka hai, wahi hamare kaam ka hai, jo Ram ka nahi, wo hamare kisi kaam ka nahi.”

He urged the voters to support BJP in Raxaul and the NDA candidate in Narkatiaganj to secure victory for NDA candidates and ensure Bihar’s development continues uninterrupted.