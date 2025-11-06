Bihar Assembly Elections Jo Ram Ka Nahi, Vo Humare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi: CM Yogi electrifies Sitamarhi rallies

Countdown for Bihar’s Mafia Has Begun: Yogi Adityanath roars in Parihar and Sursand

Sitamarhi, November 6

The chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed across Sitamarhi on Thursday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led high-energy rallies in Parihar and Sursand, campaigning for NDA candidates Gayatri Devi (BJP) and Nagendra Raut (JDU).

As the crowd erupted in cheers, CM Yogi declared, “The countdown for the mafia in Bihar has begun.” He said the people of Bihar are rising above the politics of identity and standing firmly with development and nationalism. “Those who questioned Lord Shri Ram and Maa Janaki must be taught a lesson — Jo Ram Ka Nahi, Vo Humare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi!” he thundered.

Paying homage to Maa Janaki’s birthplace, the Chief Minister said the region, founded by the descendants of Lord Lakshman, remains a sacred land for every Indian. Drawing a spiritual connection between Parihar and Gorakhpur, he noted, “People here offer Khichdi to Gorakhnath Baba — this ancient bond links Ram and Janaki through faith and devotion.”

Taking a sharp swipe at the opposition, CM Yogi asked who was responsible for “pushing Bihar’s youth into an identity crisis.” He said, “Bihar gave India Lord Buddha, Mahavira, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Narayan, and Karpoori Thakur — but RJD and Congress reduced this glorious land to corruption and anarchy.”

He reminded the crowd how Congress and RJD had opposed the Ram Temple, even questioning Lord Ram’s existence and firing on Ram devotees. “But we said, ‘Ram Lalla Hum Ayenge, Mandir Wahi Banayenge,’ and today a grand temple stands in Ayodhya,” he said.

Announcing that a magnificent temple will soon rise at Maa Janaki Dham in Sitamarhi, CM Yogi said only the NDA has turned such promises of faith into reality.

Referring to the nation’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said, “In the last 11 years, both the face and destiny of India have changed.” He highlighted the rapid progress in road, electricity, water, rail, and air connectivity in Bihar, along with the establishment of medical and engineering colleges in every district.

“Welfare schemes have reached every home, 80 crore people have received free rations, 50 crore have health insurance, 12 crore benefited from Ujjwala Yojana, 4 crore got housing, and 3 crore received free electricity connections. The NDA ensures these benefits reach every poor person without discrimination,” he said.

Appealing to the people, CM Yogi said, “Jo Ram Ka Nahi, Vo Humare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi. Like Uttar Pradesh, mafia rule will also end in Bihar. The countdown for dynastic mafias has begun.” He urged the people to ensure the victory of BJP’s Gayatri Devi and JDU’s Nagendra Raut with overwhelming votes. “Press the lotus and arrow buttons to take Bihar forward on the path of development,” he concluded.