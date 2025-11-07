Bihar Assembly Elections The masterminds behind the infiltrators in Dhaka will also be brought to justice: CM Yogi

The people of Bihar are ready to give a fitting reply to those who tried to divide the state: CM Yogi

CM Yogi addressed a public rally in the Dhaka assembly constituency in support of NDA candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal

People will reject those spreading anarchy; Pawan Jaiswal’s victory will make Dhaka a model of development: CM Yogi

The first-phase trend clearly shows that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar will gain a new identity of heritage and development

CM Yogi says the ‘dynastic mafia’ who looted Bihar are active again; people should stay alert

East Champaran, November 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Jaiswal from the Dhaka assembly constituency, launched a sharp attack on the opposition. He said that both Congress and RJD together have tainted Bihar’s glorious tradition. These parties divided Bihar on caste lines, pushed the youth into an identity crisis, and halted the pace of development. “We will also deal with the masterminds behind infiltrators in Dhaka,” CM Yogi said on Friday in Bihar. “The youth of Bihar will not fall for the divisive politics of those who tried to break the state. Bihar is now choosing development; it is choosing the NDA government,” the CM said.

CM Yogi said that the results of the first phase of polling held yesterday have made it clear that on November 14, the outcome will once again be in favour of NDA. He added that the new journey of Bihar’s development, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, must continue.

The Chief Minister said, “Today, Bihar represents both development and respect for heritage.” He highlighted that with better roads, electricity, water supply, and facilities like medical and engineering colleges, Bihar is shaping a new identity. Attacking Congress and RJD, he said these are the same parties that want to turn border areas like Dhaka into centres of infiltration and anarchy, but the NDA will never allow such conspiracies to succeed.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that during the rule of Congress and RJD, the Hindu faith was repeatedly insulted. “The Samajwadi Party government ordered firing on the devotees of Ram, and Congress lied in court to oppose temple construction,” he said.

“We had always said, ‘Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahi Banayenge,’ and today, the Ram Temple stands completed because BJP delivers what it promises.” He added that the construction of the grand temple of Mata Janaki in Sitamarhi has also begun.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s welfare schemes, CM Yogi said that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar is progressing steadily. “Today, 80 crore people are receiving free rations, 50 crore people have health coverage, 10 crore families have LPG connections, and 4 crore families have been provided houses,” he said. “It is only because of the double-engine government that heritage, development, and welfare of the poor are advancing together.”

Appealing to the public, CM Yogi said, “Batenge to Katenge, Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain.” He warned that the dynastic mafia who once looted Bihar are active again, but the people will give them a befitting reply. CM Yogi urged the voters to ensure a resounding victory for Pawan Jaiswal on the Lotus symbol to accelerate Dhaka’s development and build a golden Bihar.