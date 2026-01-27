Bihar BA Student Hospitalised After Acid Attack At Home; Relative Taken Into Custody

A Bachelor of Arts student from Bihar’s Motihari district was seriously injured in an acid attack while she was asleep at her residence. According to sources, the assault was allegedly carried out by a relative who was infatuated with her and became enraged after she rejected him. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation. Within days, they traced the accused and arrested him in connection with the attack.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused had developed romantic feelings for the woman, which she did not reciprocate. After she blocked his phone number, he allegedly began plotting revenge. Taking advantage of an opportunity, he attacked her with acid while she was sleeping, causing severe injuries.

The police said further investigation is underway to gather more details and ensure strict action against the accused.