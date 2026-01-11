Bihar: Babarchak in Banka set to become state’s first smart village

Babarchak village in Bihar’s Banka district is carving a unique identity of its own and now, on its way to becoming state's first smart village.

This village was completely devastated in the 1989 communal riots. After years of suffering displacement, insecurity, and hardships, the village's revival has become a model of development, rehabilitation, and hope.

The displaced population have found a platform to return to their roots while many landless farmers are also being rehabilitated to their ancestral villages, under special government program.

Permanent houses have been built for 164 landless families in Babarchak, providing hundreds of people with safe, secure, and dignified life.

The houses provided under this scheme have transformed the lives of families who were forced to live in temporary shelters and dilapidated houses for decades.

Beneficiary Geeta Devi expressed her happiness upon receiving the keys to her new home and thanked the state government and PM Modi.

Speaking to IANS, she said that her mud house was completely destroyed in 1989 riots. Now, under PM Awas Yojana, she got a house of her own. She added that her family has six members, and she supports her family by selling fruits from a cart.

The new house has not only provided her with security but has also increased her confidence in the future.

The Babarchak rehabilitation project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his 'Pragati Yatra' (Progress Journey) in February 2025. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for several other schemes related to the overall development of the village. These include infrastructure development, education, expansion of health facilities, and livelihood-related activities.

The Chief Minister had said that this project is not limited to providing housing, but is a concrete step towards making people self-reliant and improving their standard of living.

This entire rehabilitation model has been developed on the lines of the 'PURA' (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) model of former President Bharat Ratna late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Under this initiative, urban amenities are provided in rural areas, including better roads, electricity and water supply, digital connectivity, social innovation, and economic opportunities.

Today, Babarchak village is more than just a rehabilitation project; it demonstrates that with the right policies and determination, villages that were devastated years ago can be revitalized. This village has emerged as a new beacon of hope for families who had lost everything and are now moving towards a secure and dignified future.