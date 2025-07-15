Bihar Cabinet approves plan to provide one crore jobs in next five years ahead of Assembly elections

Patna: In a major decision ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet has approved the government’s plan to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities to the youth of the state over the next five years.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held on July 15 at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, where ministers from all departments were present.

A total of 30 important proposals related to various departments were approved during the meeting.

The approval of the Labour Resources Department’s proposal to provide jobs and employment to one crore youth aligns with CM Nitish Kumar’s pre-poll announcement, which had surprised the Opposition and taken away a major election plank from their strategy.

The move is being seen as a significant step to counter the Opposition’s plans to target the government on the issue of unemployment during the upcoming elections.

According to an official, a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner Pratyay Amrit will be constituted to explore all possibilities and options for new jobs and employment creation and to advise the state government on effective implementation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced that the government is committed to providing employment and ensuring that youth are connected to opportunities within the state to prevent migration and unemployment distress.

The approval now paves the way for the systematic rollout of employment initiatives, which will include government jobs, skill development programs, and support for entrepreneurship, start-up incubation, and sector-specific employment avenues.

The government aims to start the implementation process immediately, with departments likely to receive targets aligned with the employment generation road map in the coming months.

The Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to take place in October and November this year, and the assurance of providing one crore jobs and employment in the state is the biggest poll promise of the Nitish Kumar government till date.