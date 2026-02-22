Bihar CM Nitish Kumar felicitates U-19 World Cup star Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday felicitated young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his outstanding contribution to India's victorious campaign in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 and awarded him a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

At a felicitation ceremony held at Sankalp Sabhagar within the Chief Minister's official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna, Nitish Kumar honoured the cricketer with the cash award and presented him with a ceremonial shawl.

Congratulating Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Chief Minister said the young cricketer had brought pride to Bihar and the country through his performance on the international stage.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi has played a crucial role in India’s victory at the Under-19 World Cup. Through his talent and hard work, he has emerged as a promising talent for Indian cricket. I wish him a bright future and hope he continues to set new records for the country,” Nitish Kumar said.

Several senior leaders were present at the ceremony, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, and Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Vaibhav’s achievement was a matter of immense pride for Bihar, noting that the young cricketer hails from Samastipur district.

“It is a proud moment that a son of Bihar has brought such honour to the state and the nation. We will continue to support and encourage him in his sporting journey,” he said.

Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh also praised Vaibhav’s achievement, describing it as a proud moment for Bihar and the country.

“His performance has been commendable, and we hope he continues to excel and represent India at the highest level,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated Vaibhav through a social media message, stating that Bihar takes pride in the young cricketer’s success.

He said the felicitation reflects the state government’s commitment to recognising and encouraging young sporting talent and inspiring future generations of athletes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance in the Under-19 World Cup has brought recognition to Bihar and highlighted the growing contribution of the state to Indian cricket.