Bihar CM transfers Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women associated with Jeevika self-help groups under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

An event in this regard was held in Patna. Confirming the development, Cabinet Minister Shrawon Kumar said that those questioning the intentions of the Bihar government have received their answer.

“The Chief Minister had promised financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to women under the employment scheme, and he is fulfilling that commitment,” he said.

Kumar added that the state government had already transferred Rs 10,000 each to 1.56 crore women in earlier phases. “Now, Rs 10,000 has been transferred to an additional 25 lakh women, amounting to Rs 2,500 crore,” he said.

The beneficiaries include women who had either not submitted their applications earlier or whose applications had discrepancies. “They have now been provided financial assistance to support self-employment,” Kumar said.

He further stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to review the employment status of women who had previously received Rs 10,000. “If they succeed in their respective fields, the state government will provide further assistance of up to Rs two lakh based on performance,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Shrawon Kumar referred to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had said after the Bihar Assembly elections that he would assess the government’s performance during the first 100 days.

“He had questioned whether the government would deliver on its promise to Jeevika Didis. Today, he should see the commitment of our leader Nitish Kumar,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on August 29, 2025, and the scheme was implemented within a month. On September 26, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the scheme and transferred the first instalment to 75 lakh women.

“With this micro-investment, the scheme will immensely benefit families and strengthen women’s economic empowerment across Bihar,” Kumar said.