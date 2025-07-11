Bihar Deputy Chief Minister commends Supreme Court's decision permitting the use of SIR in the electoral roll

Bihar election roll news: The Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday (July 10 2025) "welcomed" the move and said that "Its implementation was essential in order to make sure that just residents of the country are enrolled".

"Bihar Deputy CM welcomes Supreme Court. Nobody interferes in activities of Election Commission. We provide only suggestions. We do not offer any advice. Supreme Court allows SIR of electoral roll which means that Aadhar Card, PAN Card and Ration Card can be considered as part of SIR" He said. Choudhary in Ranchi.

After hearing several petitions regarding the current SIR electoral roll Bihar, Supreme Court on Thursday granted SIR Election Commission to continue with SIR and referred to it as an "constitutional directive". "The Constitution of India states it is only an Indian citizen is able to be an eligible voting citizen", Bihar Deputy CM statement on SIR further stated while declaring, "SIR drive should continue".

Leader of the Party as well as BJP MLA of Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy also stated, "As per the constitution the polling body has the power to conduct electoral roll verification Bihar where elections are scheduled within the next three months. But the Opposition have taken the matter toward court to appeal the decision of Supreme Court, claiming that it's a method to distinguish voters who belong to a different caste or religion and a claim that is utterly untrue. It is true that the Supreme Court has not stayed the decision of the polling body".

Its opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and spokespersons, Mrityunjay Tiwari told media individuals, "We only wanted to include documents such as Aadhar Card, Ration Card and MNREGA card in the list to be used for Supreme Court electoral roll decision and also the Supreme Court has asked EC to include these. We have never claimed that SIR is not legal and should not continue. We are pleased with this Bihar politics Supreme Court decision asking the EC to include these cards in the SIR exercise".