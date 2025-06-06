Live
- Own responsibility of protecting trees: Gottipati
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
Bihar Education Counselor Nabbed At Kolkata Airport For Fraudulent College Admission Scam
Pune police arrest Bihar education counselor Kunal Kumar at Kolkata airport for running fake college admission advertisements using unauthorized institutional credentials to defraud students.
The Crime Branch of Pune Police successfully apprehended a Bihar-based education counselor on Thursday for orchestrating an elaborate online admission fraud scheme. The suspect had been impersonating a prestigious Pune educational institution through unauthorized use of their official branding materials.
Kunal Kumar, the primary accused in the case, was detained at Kolkata airport alongside his spouse as they attempted to board an international flight to Thailand. Law enforcement had previously issued a lookout circular to prevent his departure from the country, and acting on intelligence inputs, authorities intercepted the couple before their planned escape. Senior Inspector Ulhas Kadam from the Anti-Narcotics Cell confirmed that Kumar was subsequently transported to Pune for comprehensive questioning and legal proceedings.
Investigation findings revealed that Kumar had established a sophisticated online operation designed to exploit prospective students. He created fraudulent advertisements promising guaranteed admissions to various academic programs in exchange for monetary payments. The scheme involved unauthorized replication of legitimate institutional identities, including official logos, website designs, and promotional imagery.
The fraudulent activity was exposed when the targeted educational institute discovered the misuse of their institutional credentials and branding. This discovery prompted them to file formal cheating charges against Kumar and two additional co-conspirators at Deccan Gymkhana Police Station in April 2024.
Following the initial complaint, police teams conducted extensive search operations across multiple states including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi in their efforts to locate the suspects. Kumar managed to evade capture for an extended period by continuously relocating across state boundaries.
Further investigation uncovered Kumar's involvement in a separate cybercrime case filed with Pune Cyber Crime Police in 2021. Despite his anticipatory bail application being denied by the sessions court, he had failed to surrender to authorities, adding to his list of legal violations.
The arrest highlights the growing concern over education-related fraud schemes that target vulnerable students and their families seeking legitimate admission opportunities.