Bihar Election 2025: NDA Promises Rs 10 Lakh Aid For EBCs, Free Education, And Over 1 Crore Government Jobs
Highlights
NDA releases its Bihar Election 2025 manifesto, promising Rs 10 lakh aid to EBCs, free education from KG to PG, over one crore jobs, metro expansion, and major infrastructure investments if re-elected.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its manifesto for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections on Friday, pledging a range of welfare and development measures if voted to power. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that individuals belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) will receive Rs 10 lakh in financial aid. The manifesto also includes plans to establish a commission led by a Supreme Court judge, construct seven new expressways, and convert Mega Skill Centres in every district into Global Skilling Centres.
The document further promises free quality education from kindergarten to postgraduate level and the creation of over one crore government jobs. Additional infrastructure commitments include metro train services in five cities, ten new industrial parks, and an investment drive worth Rs 50 lakh crore over five years.
During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), recalling alleged lawlessness during its previous rule and contrasting it with Bihar’s current development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted the opposition, accusing leaders of corruption and nepotism, claiming that key political positions are being treated as family entitlements.
