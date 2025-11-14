Live Updates: Bihar Election Results 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Early trends show the NDA, led by BJP and JD(U), crossing the majority mark.
Counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections began on 14 November, and early trends showed the NDA crossing the majority mark. With strong leads for the BJP–JD(U) alliance, it is likely to form the government again.
The Mahagathbandhan is far behind, and the Jan Suraaj Party has not opened its account yet.
Early numbers came in by late morning. More results are expected through the afternoon, and the final picture should be clear by evening.
Counting is being managed by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Observers, with candidates or their agents present. The ECI said no irregularities were found at any polling station, and no repolls were needed.
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST
Exit Poll Predictions Coming True
Several exit polls point to a likely victory for the ruling NDA, ruling out Mahagathbandhan's victory. This time, the exit polls have predicted accurate results. Despite these projections, exit polls have mostly failed to predict accurate results.
- 14 Nov 2025 12:29 PM IST
Is BJP Emerging as Single Larget Party?
Trends at 11.45 am show that the BJP is emerging as the single largest party, as it is leading in 185 seats.