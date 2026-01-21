Bihar: FIR filed in NEET aspirant’s death case at Patna hostel

Patna: In the case of the death of a NEET aspirant at the Perfect Girls’ Hostel in Patna, the student’s father has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Gandhi Maidan police station, alleging conspiracy, mental harassment, and murder.

In the FIR, the father has accused a young man and some of his friends of being involved in a conspiracy that allegedly led to his daughter’s death.

He has categorically rejected the suicide theory, claiming that his daughter was mentally harassed and killed, and has demanded a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation into the incident.

However, the Patna police have termed the case a suicide, citing preliminary findings from the post-mortem report.

Providing details, Central Superintendent of Police (SP) Diksha said that the student, a resident of Aurangabad district, was found dead on January 6 at the Perfect Hostel, which falls under the Gandhi Maidan police station area.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was also deployed to investigate the scene.

The SP said that during a search of the student’s room, the police recovered a handwritten note and a mobile phone, both of which have been seized.

Despite this, the family lodged an FIR accusing a young man and others of involvement in the incident.

According to the police, the named accused has been arrested and is currently being interrogated.

“The investigation has revealed that the accused was connected to the incident and was present at the location. The student was also in contact with him earlier. This aspect is under detailed investigation,” Central SP Diksha said.

She further stated that the allegations against other individuals mentioned by the family are also being examined. Technical evidence is being collected, and the seized note, mobile phone, and clothing have been sent for forensic analysis.

“According to preliminary findings, the student was facing academic-related stress and had discussed these issues with her family. She was reportedly unhappy with her studies, and this angle is also being investigated,” Diksha said.

Police officials said that the investigation is being carried out by examining all available evidence, including the post-mortem report, forensic findings, technical inputs, and statements of family members, to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the student’s death.

The post-mortem report stated that the death was caused by hanging.