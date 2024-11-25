Bihar: Four persons including girl injured in post bypolls violence in Gaya

Patna: At least four persons including a 10-year-old girl were injured in the post bypolls violence in the Belaganj Assembly constituency in Gaya, Bihar.

The altercation between the two groups began after a family was celebrating the NDA’s election win during a birthday party.

The ugly spat took place while some members started to play songs in honour of Chirag Paswan, which allegedly provoked members of the Yadav community.

“We were playing songs, celebrating the birthday and the election victory. The songs mentioned Chirag Paswan. Yadav people came and told us to stop the music. They started abusing us and eventually resorted to physical assault. About 10-15 people attacked us, throwing bricks and stones at us. Many of us were injured,” Murari Paswan, an injured NDA supporter, recounted.

The violence left four members of the same family including a 10-year-old girl injured who were then admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Murari Paswan accused Shailesh Yadav, Bablu Yadav, and others of leading the attack, stating that they are affiliated with the RJD.

"An FIR has been lodged by both parties at Chandauti police station and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO of Chandauti police station.

On November 23, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won all four Assembly seats in Bihar by-election.

In Tarari, BJP candidate Vishal Prasant won defeating CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav. Prashant secured 78,755 votes, Yadav garnered 68,143 votes while Jan Suraaj Party candidate Kiran Devi only 5,622 votes.

In Imamganj, Deepa Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) (Secular) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, also secured the victory in a tightly contested race.

In Ramgarh, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the seat by 1,362 votes. Ashok Singh secured 62,257 votes, while BSP candidate Satish Yadav trailed with 57,656 votes.

In Belaganj, JD-U candidate Manorma Devi won defeating RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh.