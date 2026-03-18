Bihar Gangster Who Challenged Police Killed In Motihari Encounter

A feared criminal, Kundan Thakur, was killed in a police encounter in Motihari, Bihar, days after openly challenging law enforcement in a threatening phone call.

An audio clip that surfaced after his death captured Thakur daring the police to fix a time and place for an encounter, claiming he would evade capture and that several officers could lose their lives. He also accused police of harassing his family and warned of retaliation.

Acting on intelligence about his whereabouts, police teams launched a late-night operation and set up a blockade. As they approached, the suspects allegedly opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During the encounter, a police constable lost his life, while Thakur and two other criminals were shot dead in retaliatory action. The incident led to heavy police deployment in the area.

Authorities said Thakur had been under surveillance for a long time and multiple attempts had been made to arrest him. The house owner who allegedly sheltered the criminals has been detained, and further investigation is underway.