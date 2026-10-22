Bihar govt sets target of AI training for 5 lakh students in five years

Patna: The Bihar government has set a target of providing Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to five lakh students over the next five years to enhance their employability and prepare them for emerging technological demands.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a review meeting on the proposed Bihar Artificial Intelligence Policy 2026 at Sankalp Hall in Lok Sevak Awas on Thursday, where officials discussed measures to promote AI-based innovation, attract investment and generate employment opportunities in the state.

During the meeting, Choudhary stressed the need to create a conducive environment for AI companies, startups and digital enterprises to establish and expand their operations in Bihar.

The initiative aims to develop the state as a hub for emerging technologies and digital innovation while opening new avenues of employment for young people.

The Bihar government is also exploring incentives to encourage investment in the development of advanced AI technologies, including large-scale AI models.

Officials discussed the need to strengthen the technical infrastructure required to support the sector and promote state-led initiatives to accelerate its growth.

Choudhary directed the concerned department to constitute a dedicated team to oversee the implementation of the policy and ensure that its targets are achieved within a stipulated timeframe.

As part of the initiative, the state government plans to organise a major AI-focused event in Bihar every year for the next five years.

The events will bring together technology experts, companies, startups and students to facilitate knowledge-sharing, collaboration and innovation.

The proposed Bihar Artificial Intelligence Policy 2026 seeks to promote technological advancement, skill development and digital entrepreneurship while attracting private investment to the state.

The initiative assumes significance as Bihar seeks to expand employment opportunities for its large young population and address concerns over unemployment.

By equipping students with AI-related skills, the Bihar government aims to improve their access to emerging job opportunities and encourage them to pursue technology-based entrepreneurial ventures.

The policy is expected to focus on building the state's AI ecosystem through industry participation, improved infrastructure and targeted training programmes.

The state government aims to use these measures to strengthen Bihar's digital economy and create new opportunities for its youth over the coming five years.



