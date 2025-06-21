Bihar joins nation in celebrating 11th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, unity

Patna: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and widespread participation across Bihar, from urban centres to rural areas.

Under the theme 'One Earth, One Health', people gathered in large numbers to embrace yoga as a pathway to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

A major state-level event was organised at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna by the Bihar Health Department, where around 500 people performed yoga together.

The event saw the participation of top state leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen, Minister Vijay Chaudhary, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, and former MP Ramkripal Yadav among others.

Senior administrative officers such as Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit also joined the session, showcasing the state's collective commitment to the wellness movement.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha called yoga a “great gift to humanity”, given to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yoga unites humanity, leads to inner peace, and is a powerful tool for a healthy, stress-free life,” he said.

“If future generations are to stay strong and stress-free, yoga must be part of their lives,” Sinha further said.

Deputy CM Choudhary also praised PM Modi’s role in globalising yoga.

“Yoga is not just an exercise; it’s a path to happiness. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, India’s ancient civilisation is now touching every corner of the globe through yoga,” Choudhary said.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey remarked that “yoga is an ancient gift from India that brings balance to the mind and body. Today, it is a global movement that helps prevent diseases and improves overall health.”

The state is home to the world-renowned Bihar School of Yoga, widely credited for spreading the practice of yoga globally. On Yoga Day, thousands of people practiced yoga not only in Patna but also in villages and districts across Bihar, reaffirming the state's deep-rooted connection to the yogic tradition.

BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal highlighted yoga's relevance in modern life.

“Yoga gives us a new lease of life. It is crucial for anyone who wishes to live healthily and purposefully. Today, two types of yoga are being practiced in Bihar — real yoga for health and political yoga with words,” he quipped.