Bihar: Mock drill conducted at Taj City Centre in Patna to check security preparedness​

Panic briefly gripped Patna on Monday after reports surfaced that armed terrorists had entered the Taj City Centre, detonated explosions at the main gate, and taken several people hostage.​

However, it was later clarified that the entire incident was part of a mock drill conducted by security agencies to test emergency preparedness.​

As per the drill scenario, two simulated blasts were carried out at the hotel’s main entrance, following which terrorists entered the premises.​

Upon receiving the alert, police from the local station and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rushed to the scene.​

The hotel complex was immediately cordoned off, barricades were set up, and a strategic operation was launched.

​ATS personnel entered the hotel and conducted a thorough search operation.​

After coordinated action, all the mock terrorists were neutralised, and the hostages were safely evacuated, successfully concluding the drill.​

During the exercise, tight security arrangements were put in place around the hotel.​

Along with police forces, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies remained on high alert.​

Traffic movement around the hotel was restricted for a short period, causing temporary inconvenience to commuters, but normalcy was restored once the drill ended.​

Explaining the purpose of the exercise, Krishna Murari Prasad, ASP (Law and Order-1), Patna, said the hotel is located in a prime area and hosts a large number of domestic and international guests, making it a sensitive location.​

“We received several phone calls regarding the incident. We appeal to the public not to panic. This was only a mock drill conducted to strengthen security preparedness. Public safety remains our top priority,” he said.​

Officials clarified that such drills are conducted periodically at hotels, malls, and crowded public places to assess response time, coordination, and operational readiness in the event of a real emergency.​

The mock drill sent out a clear message that security agencies in Patna are alert, coordinated, and prepared to handle any potential threat.