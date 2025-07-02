Bihar: NIA charge sheets another accused in the PFI case, funds traced to Dubai

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted Md Sajjad Alam of East Champaran, Bihar, in connection with the anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), making him the 18th accused to be arrested and charge sheeted in the case.

The NIA filed its supplementary charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Patna, charging Sajjad under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

Sajjad, an active PFI cadre, was arrested at Delhi’s IGI Airport in January this year upon his arrival from Dubai.

According to NIA investigations, Sajjad was channelling illegal funds from Dubai to PFI operatives in Bihar through a syndicate operating in Karnataka and Kerala.

These funds were allegedly used to further the criminal and unlawful activities of PFI even after the organisation was banned by the Union government.

The NIA stated that the broader PFI conspiracy aimed to “establish” Islamic rule in India by 2047 and involved activities designed to terrorise people and disrupt peace by spreading communal enmity.

The case was originally registered on 12 July 2022 at Phulwarisharif Police Station, Patna, against 26 individuals under IPC sections.

The NIA took over the probe, invoking the UA(P)A and previously charge sheeting 17 accused.

The PFI module was initially busted by the Patna Police and the ATS in 2022 while conducting physical training camps for Muslim youths at Phulwarisharif under the PFI banner.

The camps, held at the house of Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector, along with Athar Parvez, allegedly aimed at brainwashing youths against India.

Athar Parvez’s brother, Manzar Alam, was involved in the 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blast during Narendra Modi’s ‘Hunkar Rally’.

The then Patna SSP, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, had recommended handing over the case to the NIA, following which the agency began its probe.

The NIA has indicated that further investigations in the case are ongoing to uncover deeper financial and operational networks of the banned PFI in Bihar and other states.



