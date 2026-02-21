Bihar: Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 113 crore to farmers affected by flood, Cyclone Montha

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday transferred Rs 113 crore directly into the bank accounts of 22,000 farmers under the Agricultural Input Subsidy Scheme.

The amount was disbursed as compensation for crop losses caused by floods and Cyclone Montha in 2025.

The transfer was carried out through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from the Sankalp Auditorium, located at the Chief Minister’s residence, 1 Anne Marg, Patna.

After releasing the assistance, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully committed to supporting farmers affected by natural disasters.

He reiterated that relief to disaster-hit citizens remains the government’s top priority.

Nitish Kumar also shared his message on the social media platform X.

“The state government is continuously working for the welfare of farmers. We have always stood with farmers affected by natural disasters. We believe that people affected by disasters have the first right over the state treasury,” the Chief Minister said.

In 2025, heavy rainfall, floods, and Cyclone Montha caused extensive crop damage across 13 districts of Bihar — Begusarai, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.

As many as 53 blocks and 493 panchayats were affected by the calamity.

The Agriculture Department invited online applications from farmers in the affected regions.

After due verification of applications, a total of Rs 113 crore and 16 lakh was credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other ministers.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department Narmadeshwar Lal, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Chandrasekhar Singh, and senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the Agriculture Department.