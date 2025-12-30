Bihar: Panic grips villages as tiger kills nilgai in Bettiah sugarcane field

Patna: Panic spread across the region after a tiger attacked and killed a Nilgai (blue bull) in a sugarcane field in the Sarai area of Bhangaha village in Bettiah, West Champaran district, on Tuesday.

The incident has created fear among villagers living in and around the area.

On Tuesday, villagers heading to their fields noticed the mutilated carcass of the nilgai lying in a sugarcane field.

The carcass was surrounded by clear tiger paw prints, confirming the presence of the big cat.

The place is near the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR), a natural habitat of the big cats.

As the news spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot, triggering panic and concern.

Villagers immediately informed the forest department.

Acting swiftly, a team of forest officials reached the location and cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

Forest personnel have since begun tracking the tiger’s footprints to ascertain its movement and current location.

Sunil Pathak, Ranger of the Manguraha forest area, confirmed that reliable information was received from villagers regarding the tiger sighting and the attack on the nilgai.

“The tiger’s movements are being continuously monitored, and efforts are underway to safely guide the animal back into the forest,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, the forest department has issued an advisory to villagers, urging them not to venture into fields alone, to keep children and livestock under close supervision, and to immediately report any suspicious movement or sighting of the tiger.

Joint patrolling by the forest department and the local administration has also been intensified in the area.

Despite these measures, fear continues to prevail among villagers, who remain apprehensive that the tiger could stray into human habitation again.

The administration has assured residents that the situation is under close watch and that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent any untoward incident.