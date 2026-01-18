Bihar Plans Rs 314 Crore, 30-Storey Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai After Delhi Model

After establishing a Bihar Bhavan in Delhi, the Bihar government is now set to construct a similar facility in Mumbai. A comprehensive plan has been prepared to develop a high-rise Bihar Bhavan in the Mumbai Port Trust area at Elephant Estate, aimed at supporting administrative work and public welfare.

According to Building Construction Department Secretary Kumar Ravi, the proposed structure will be around 30 storeys tall, including a basement, and will be equipped with modern infrastructure. The state cabinet has granted administrative approval of Rs 314.20 crore for the project, clearing the way for construction to begin.

The upcoming Bihar Bhavan will serve as a hub for government offices, official meetings and accommodation. Special arrangements will also be made for patients from Bihar who travel to Mumbai for cancer treatment and other serious medical care, along with facilities for their family members.

As per the plan, the building will be constructed on approximately 0.68 acre of land and will rise to nearly 69 metres. It will house 178 rooms and include a dormitory with a capacity of 240 beds for patients and attendants.

Additional features will include sensor-based smart parking with triple and double-decker systems capable of accommodating 233 vehicles, a 72-seat conference hall, a cafeteria, a medical room and other essential amenities. Officials said the project marks an important step towards improving facilities for Bihar residents in Mumbai and strengthening the state’s administrative presence outside Bihar.