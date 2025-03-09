Bihar Police Launches Crackdown On Vulgar Bhojpuri Songs In Public Spaces

The Bihar Police has initiated a comprehensive statewide campaign against the public playing of vulgar Bhojpuri songs, describing it as a "burning social problem" that threatens women's security and negatively influences children's mental development. This enforcement measure aims to address the increasing prevalence of inappropriate music in communal areas.

Officials at the state Police Headquarters have issued directives to all Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals, and railway police authorities to take decisive action against individuals playing such content in public venues. The circular explicitly calls for "a special drive across the state to identify those who engage in and promote vulgar and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs."

The official communication emphasizes the social impact of these songs, noting that "women experience embarrassment when exposed to such vulgar content in public places, functions, transportation, and auto-rickshaws." The directive further states that such music creates an environment where women "sometimes feel insecure," and mandates strict enforcement against violators.

Those caught playing inappropriate songs in public will face legal consequences under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

This issue has previously drawn attention in the Bihar Assembly, where Congress MLA Pratima Kumari raised concerns two years ago, advocating for restrictions on vulgar Bhojpuri content in films and social media. The state government had then committed to implementing "strict action against promoters of obscene and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs."

With Holi festivities approaching, authorities are expected to intensify enforcement efforts throughout the state.