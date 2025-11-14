Bihar poll results: NDA bags 9 of 10 seats in Muzaffarpur

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Friday, registered a decisive victory in Bihar, and Muzaffarpur district stands out as one of its strongest-performing regions.

Out of the 10 Assembly seats in the district, the NDA has secured nine, losing only the Paroo seat to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With this emphatic mandate across the state, the NDA-led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- is set to form the government in Bihar with a clear and comfortable majority.

For NDA -- BJP, Janata Dal-United, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested the election in Muzaffarpur and defeated the RJD, Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and CPI-ML in this electoral battle.

In Muzaffarpur district --

Aurai Assembly constituency: Aurai is one of the key constituencies of Muzaffarpur, where Rama Nishad of the BJP won the electoral battle against Bhogendra Sahni of VIP with a margin of 57,206 votes.

Sakra seat: Aditya Kumar of JD-U defeated Umesh Kumar Ram of the Congress by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

Kurhani seat: Kedar Prasad Gupta of the BJP defeated Sunil Kumar Suman of RJD with a margin of more than 9,000 votes.

Kanti seat: Ajit Kumar of the JD-U won the electoral battle against Mohammad Israil Mansoori of the RJD by a margin of 25,795 votes.

Baruraj seat: Arun Kumar Singh of the BJP convincingly defeated Rakesh Kumar of VIP by a margin of 29,052 votes after 26 rounds of counting.

Paroo seat: Shankar Prasad of the RJD won the election against Madan Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Morcha by a margin of 28,827 votes.

Minapur seat: Ajay Kumar of the JD-U won the electoral battle against Rajeev Kumar of the RJD after 25 rounds. The margin of victory was 34,238 votes.

Bochahan seat: Baby Kumari has won the poll contest by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. She has defeated Amar Kumar Paswan of the RJD.

Gaighat seat: JD-U's Komal Singh won the contest against Niranjan Roy of the RJD after 30 rounds of counting. The margin of victory was 23,417 votes.

Now, all eyes are on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the top leadership of the BJP.