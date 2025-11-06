Bihar polls: PM Modi invokes ‘Chhathi Maiya’ to flay Oppn, says 'naamdars mocked Maha Kumbh'

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack at the RJD-Cong-led Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, accusing them of ruining the state with their 'jungle raj', despite Bihar being the birthplace of social justice in previous decades.

Addressing a mega rally in Araria district, the Prime Minister invoked ‘Chhathi Maiya’ to lambast the Opposition and called out their attempt to mock the most pious festival of Bihar by equating it with a drama.

“Will you accept anyone referring to Chhathi Maiya as drama, will you accept anyone insulting Chhathi Maiya?” asked PM Modi, evoking a strong response from the gathering.

PM Modi further slammed the ‘naamdars’, a reference to dynast leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, and called out their ‘irreverence and disrespect’ for Maha Kumbh as well as Lord Ram.

He said that the naamdars used to mock Maha Kumbh -- the month-long festival which saw crores of pilgrims taking holy dip in Prayagraj and saw devotees coming from across the world.

“They don’t hesitate in making sarcastic taunts at our spiritual beliefs. They don’t believe in Lord Ram, they didn’t visit Ayodhya, they didn’t attend Pran Pratistha,” PM Modi said.

“You may dislike Lord Ram, but why can’t you visit Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Maharshi Valmiki, Mata Sabri, Nishad Raj... temples dedicated to them are also built in close vicinity,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that this shows that they detest the backward population as well as Dalits; however, for the NDA, its only purpose is the empowerment and upliftment of all communities.

Further seeking to draw a comparison between RJD’s jungle raj to NDA’s progressive governance, he stated that an entire generation’s future was destroyed because of them.

Highlighting the jungle raj’s legacy, he said, “Zero highways, zero bridges were built in 15 years of jungle raj, zero sports complexes were built, zero tourist circuits were developed.”

In contrast, PM Modi said the NDA government worked tirelessly to pull Bihar out of jungle raj.

“After the double-engine government was formed in 2014, Bihar's development has gained new momentum. IIT has opened in Patna, IIM has opened in Bodh Gaya, AIIMS has opened in Patna, the work on AIIMS Darbhanga is progressing rapidly, now Bihar also has a National Law University, IIIT is also there in Bhagalpur, and four central universities have also been established in Bihar,” said PM Modi, giving insight into developmental works undertaken in a decade-long rule of double-engine government