Bihar results: EC trends show NDA’s decisive lead over grand alliance, JD(U) soars to top spot

Patna: As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, the early trends by the Election Commission gives a clear rather decisive lead for the NDA and setback for Mahagathbandhan.

Till 10 AM, the poll panel showed NDA leading on 127 seats while the grand alliance taking lead in 42 constituencies.

The highlight of the early trends is JD(U) soaring to top spot and emerging as the single largest party.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

According to the Election Commission of India's early updates as of 10:00 a.m., the BJP was leading in 50 seats, JD(U) in 58, LJP(RV) in 15 and HAMS in four. On the Opposition side, the RJD was leading in 30 seats, Congress in 10, and CPI(ML)(L) in 2.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

Entry into counting centres has been strictly restricted to individuals with valid passes, and the use of mobile phones inside counting halls has been completely prohibited.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising 80 of the BJP, 45 of the JD(U), four of HAM(S) and two independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.