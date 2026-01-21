Bihar revenue official caught taking bribe suspended, dismissal process initiated

Patna: A day after a revenue official posted at Farhi Panchayat in the Narpatganj block of Bihar’s Araria district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for land record correction, the district administration has suspended the accused officer and initiated proceedings for his dismissal from service.

The action was taken on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Land Reforms Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The official has been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz Alam, who was apprehended by a Vigilance Department team on Tuesday evening while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

According to officials, Alam had demanded illegal gratification from Kamleshwari Yadav, a farmer and resident of Ramghat Ward No 14 in Narpatganj block, for correcting land records. Despite having reportedly taken money earlier, the official failed to complete the work and later demanded an additional Rs 15,000.

Following a formal complaint filed by the farmer with the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) in Patna, the allegations were verified, and a trap was laid. As soon as the complainant handed over the money at the Farhi Panchayat office, the vigilance team arrested the official on the spot.

After preliminary questioning, the accused was taken to Patna for further interrogation.

Taking a firm stance on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said corruption and bribery would not be tolerated under any circumstances in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. He stressed that it was the duty of government employees to ensure that the work of citizens and farmers is carried out in a timely, transparent, and lawful manner.

“The strictest possible action will be taken against any officer or employee found guilty of corruption,” Sinha said, adding that the state government remains committed to ensuring a corruption-free revenue administration. He further warned that negligence, misconduct, or abuse of authority at any level would not be condoned.