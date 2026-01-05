Bihar: Samrat Choudhary pays tribute to Late Sushil Kumar Modi on his birth anniversary

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid a heartfelt tribute to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister late Sushil Kumar Modi at a function organised on his birth anniversary.

Remembering him as a towering figure in Bihar’s political landscape, Choudhary said that Sushil Modi’s untimely demise was deeply painful, but the best way to honour his memory would be to continue working in accordance with the principles and guidance he had left behind.

Describing Sushil Kumar Modi as a strong pillar of Bihar politics, Samrat Choudhary said his contribution to the state’s development and governance would always be remembered.

“His passing has caused an irreparable loss, but we will move forward by following the path he showed us,” he said.

During his address, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed special gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and shared an emotional anecdote highlighting the deep mutual respect between Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

He recalled, “Nitish Kumar told me that we had to go somewhere and took me to Rajendra Nagar. There, he showed me two parks and said that a life-size statue of Sushil Modi would be installed there.”

Samrat Choudhary noted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was personally present and prepared for this tribute as early as 10:30 in the morning, reflecting the profound regard he held for his longtime political associate.

Recalling a personal interaction with Sushil Modi, Samrat Choudhary shared an old conversation from the days when they were political opponents.

He said he once asked Sushil Modi how he could oppose Nitish Kumar in politics despite sharing such a close personal bond. To this, Sushil Modi had replied simply, “The party decides whom we fight against. I have always followed the party’s orders.”

Samrat Choudhary said this response perfectly reflected Sushil Modi’s discipline, loyalty, and commitment to party ideology.

He added that Sushil Modi remained steadfast and unwavering in his political struggle throughout his life.

Highlighting Sushil Modi’s administrative acumen, Samrat Choudhary said that during his own tenure as Finance Minister, he realised how critical the finance department is for public welfare and governance.

He acknowledged that Sushil Modi had handled this responsibility with exceptional skill and vision.

The Deputy Chief Minister concluded by stating that the biggest responsibility of the current government is to fulfil the dreams envisioned by Sushil Kumar Modi and translate his development-oriented vision into reality for Bihar.