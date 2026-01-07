Bihar: Student leader alleges pressure from corrupt syndicate in BSSC chairman’s row

Patna: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has once again landed in controversy following the sudden resignation of its chairman, Alok Raj, barely six days after assuming charge on December 31, 2025.

The abrupt exit of the officer, widely regarded for his clean image and integrity, has triggered strong reactions from student organisations.

Reacting sharply, student leader Dilip Kumar alleged that Alok Raj was not allowed to function independently and was subjected to intense pressure from what he described as a corrupt syndicate operating within and around the commission.

In a video message, Dilip Kumar said that Alok Raj’s resignation reflects his refusal to compromise with corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process.

He claimed that the former chairman chose to step away to protect his reputation, as he was allegedly being forced to make wrong and unethical decisions.

Making serious allegations, Dilip Kumar claimed there were widespread rumours that a powerful political leader from Bihar was exerting pressure on the BSSC to conduct upcoming examinations—including the Second Inter-Level and CGL-4 examinations—in online mode through a private agency that is already blacklisted.

He pointed out that since the Bihar government currently lacks its own online examination infrastructure, the dependence on private agencies creates a fertile environment for rigging, manipulation, and large-scale irregularities.

Questioning the functioning of the commission, Dilip Kumar further alleged that officers previously linked to controversies—particularly the 67th BPSC paper leak case—have now been appointed as members of the BSSC.

He specifically named Amarendra Kumar, stating that his reappointment, despite being removed earlier amid paper leak allegations, reflects a blatant disregard for the future of students.

According to the student leader, the entire sequence of events suggests massive corruption in the recruitment process involving more than 24,000 posts under the BSSC.

Dilip Kumar made a direct appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to intervene to protect his image of good governance.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that allegedly forced an honest officer to resign and sought clarity on whose pressure led to Alok Raj’s exit.

Warning of agitation, Dilip Kumar said that if honest officers like Alok Raj are not reinstated or if a transparent and credible recruitment system is not put in place, lakhs of students across Bihar may be compelled to take to the streets.