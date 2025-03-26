Bihar suffered because of Lalu's ideology: JDU reacts to RJD's poster campaign

New Delhi: JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday strongly reacted to the recent poster war in Bihar, which has intensified ahead of the upcoming elections.

Neeraj Kumar stated, "There is no official information about who put up the poster outside Rabri Devi’s residence. However, the truth is that the new generation must witness this firsthand. Due to the Lalu ideology, Bihar has suffered significant social and political crises. A stain has been left on Bihar's reputation."

With elections approaching, the poster war in Bihar has begun. JD(U) workers have released a new poster titled 'Bhoolega Nahi Bihar,' (Bihar will not forget). The poster highlights the "atrocities of the jungle raj" and carries the message 'Bhoolega Nahi Bihar.'

The controversy erupted as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) put up a provocative poster targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The poster, which was displayed outside the residence of former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi at 10 Circular Road, Patna, depicted CM Nitish greeting a Muslim cleric.

The message on the poster read, "Tum To Dhokhebaaz Ho, Wada Karke Bhul Jate Ho," accusing Nitish of being a "cheater" who forgets his promises.

The poster, placed by RJD leader Sanju Kohli, also contained a scathing message, "I will take your vote but not stand with you on NRC and Waqf Bill with you."

The poster war comes in the wake of growing discontent among Muslim organisations, which recently boycotted CM Nitish’s Iftar party, signaling dissatisfaction with his policies, particularly on the Waqf Bill and NRC.

RJD’s move, through this provocative poster, looks aimed at consolidating its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank, positioning itself as the "true voice" of minorities in Bihar.