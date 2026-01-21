Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav targets Rahul Gandhi over Gandhism, lifestyle

Patna: National President of Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his claims of upholding Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that renaming MNREGA amounts to an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, Tej Pratap Yadav said that merely adding Gandhi to one’s name does not make anyone a follower of Gandhian principles.

“Why is he so worried about who is insulting Gandhi and who is not? He rides a bullet motorcycle - did Mahatma Gandhi ever ride a bullet? He wears jeans and shirts - did Mahatma Gandhi wear jeans and shirts?” Yadav remarked.

Emphasising Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, Tej Pratap said that Mahatma Gandhi promoted the spinning wheel and Khadi across the country as symbols of simplicity and self-reliance.

“If Gandhi ji advocated Khadi, then why does Rahul Gandhi himself wear jeans and T-shirts?” he asked.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not practice the ideals he speaks about, stating that symbolism without personal conduct is hypocrisy.

“Simply adding ‘Gandhi’ to a name or title does not make someone a saint,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav asserted that Mahatma Gandhi was not merely an ideology but a symbol of simplicity, restraint, and sacrifice.

He added that leaders who invoke Gandhian values should reflect them in their lifestyle and conduct, and not just in speeches.

The remarks have further intensified political tensions, adding a new edge to the ongoing debate over Gandhism and contemporary political narratives.

In the last few weeks, especially after the Bihar Assembly results, Tej Pratap Yadav has been critical of the leaders of the INDIA Alliance, especially Rahul Gandhi.

At the same time, he has also shown his proximity to the BJP leaders.

Recently, during Makar Sankranti, Tej Pratap Yadav reached the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and greeted him.

During the occasion, they had the photo sessions together, but when asked whether Tej Pratap Yadav would join the NDA, both the leaders said that the announcement would be made only when the time comes.



