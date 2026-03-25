Bihar: Two mining employees arrested over bribery charges in Hajipur​

Patna: In a major action under the anti-corruption drive in Bihar, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) from Patna conducted a raid in Hajipur and caught two employees of the Mining Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.​

The accused include Rahul Kumar Roshan, a Data Entry Operator, and Pramod Kumar, a Class IV employee (attendant).​

Both were apprehended during a planned trap operation when they accepted chemically treated currency notes from the complainant.​

According to an official of VIB, the complaint was filed by Rajiv Kumar, proprietor of Meenakshi Enterprises, based in Mel village under Bidupur block.​

He had applied for a license to store gravel, for which his associate, Zamindar Kumar, was handling the application.​

It is alleged that officials in the mining office demanded bribes to process the application.​

The complaint further revealed that on January 28, Rahul Kumar Roshan initially demanded Rs 10,000 to expedite the work.​

The complainant reportedly paid Rs 5,000 through an online challan and another Rs 5,000 in cash.​

Later, on January 30, an additional Rs 50,000 was allegedly demanded as an office fee, with claims that the money would be passed on to higher authorities.​

Following a formal complaint lodged on February 6, the vigilance team verified the allegations and set up a trap.​

As soon as the bribe amount was handed over, the team conducted the raid and arrested both accused on the spot.​

The action is being seen as a significant step in the state government’s efforts to crack down on corruption within public offices.​

Providing further details on the operation, DSP Sadanand Singh said that after their arrest, both accused were taken to the Hajipur Circuit House, where they are currently being subjected to intensive interrogation by the vigilance team.​

The action has created a major stir within the Mining Department, with officials under increased scrutiny.​

He further added that once the interrogation process is completed, the accused will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Patna for further legal proceedings.