Bihar will get roads similar to US in four years: Nitin Gadkari

Patna: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday pledged to transform the state's roads to match the quality of those in the U.S. within the next four years.

Gadkari was in Gaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering economic and social development through an enhanced road network.

Addressing a gathering at the Mahabodhi Convention Center during the 22nd session of the National Economic Council organised by Magadh University, Gadkari emphasised the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in Bihar.

“It is our promise that in the next four years, we will make the national highway of Bihar like the national highway of America,” Gadkari stated.

He assured the public that financial resources are not a constraint, adding: “There is no shortage of money; there is only a shortage of officers and leaders who work honestly. We do what we say - we are not among the leaders who lie.”

Following the inaugural session, Gadkari visited a pandal near the main gate of Magadh University, where he inaugurated a program organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six National Highway (NH) projects including part 3 of the Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur 4-lane highway, in Bihar from Bodh Gaya, with a combined investment of ₹3,700 crore. These projects aim to improve connectivity and prioritise road construction in the state.

Gadkari emphasised that by the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, road infrastructure projects worth ₹5 lakh crore will have been completed in Bihar, transforming the state’s economic and connectivity landscape.

Responding to the demand raised by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Gadkari announced the construction of a four-lane road from Mokama to Munger, including its connection to the religious site Ashok Dham. This 90 km stretch is estimated to cost ₹5,100 crore.

Near Bettiah in West Champaran, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a ₹2,500 crore road project. Additionally, he approved an 11 km four-lane bridge with a 19 km approach road over the Gandak River, signifying further infrastructure development.