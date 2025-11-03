Bihar will have mantri for murders, if INDIA bloc voted to power: Shah

Muzaffarpur/Vaishali: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to make Bihar free from floods if the NDA retains power and claimed that the INDIA bloc would create "three portfolios of murder, kidnapping and extortion" if the opposition alliance gets a chance to form a government in the state. Shah also urged people to vote for the NDA to "check the recurrence of 'jungle raj' witnessed during the RJD regime" in the state.

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah appealed to electors to "cast votes to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' that saw kidnappings, murders, atrocities". "If voted to power, the NDA will make Bihar flood-free. It is our pledge. We will set up a separate ministry to ensure that Bihar is saved from flood fury," Shah said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "chalked out a scheme to ensure water from Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers reaches farmers' fields for irrigation in Bihar".

In a blistering attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the former BJP president warned that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes chief minister, Bihar would see the birth of "three new portfolios". "If Lalu's son (Tejashwi) becomes Bihar chief minister, three more new portfolios will be created to oversee kidnapping, extortion and murder...Your votes for the NDA will save Bihar from RJD's 'jungle raj'.

Efforts are underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces," Shah alleged. He also claimed that "infighting is underway among 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents in Bihar", but five NDA allies were committed to taking the state to new heights. Shah termed the NDA allies - the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), HAM, Kushwaha's party as the five 'Pandavas' and said they will "ensure Bihar's prosperity". alleged.