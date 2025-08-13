Bihar Woman Condemns Congress Leaders For Using Her Image Without Permission In Voter Fraud Protest

A resident of Bihar's Siwan district has strongly criticized senior Congress politicians for using her photograph and name on protest apparel without seeking her approval. The controversy emerged after opposition members wore clothing bearing her image during demonstrations at Parliament regarding suspected electoral irregularities.

The woman at the center of the dispute expressed outrage over the unauthorized use of her identity by prominent political figures. She questioned the authority of these leaders to feature her likeness on their protest merchandise, specifically calling out the actions of high-ranking Congress members who participated in Tuesday's demonstration.

The political controversy began when opposition lawmakers alleged discrepancies in voter registration data, claiming that the Bihar resident was incorrectly listed as being 124 years old in official electoral records. The protesters wore specially designed shirts displaying her photograph on the front and "124 Not Out" printed on the back during their Parliament premises demonstration.

However, the subject of the protest has now spoken out against this political theater. She demanded to know what gave these politicians the right to use her image for their political messaging, expressing particular frustration with being made the face of their campaign without consultation.

While acknowledging that errors do exist in her voter registration details, she confirmed that according to her Aadhaar documentation, her actual birth date is July 15, 1990. She criticized the registration mistake and sarcastically questioned why she doesn't receive senior citizen benefits if the government considers her to be 124 years old.

The woman further expressed displeasure with the opposition's approach to highlighting her case, stating that she disapproves of their methods and wants the political use of her identity to cease. She emphasized that her primary concern is getting her voter registration information corrected, not becoming a political symbol.

The parliamentary protest involved multiple opposition leaders from various parties, who gathered at Parliament's Makar Dwar to demand accountability from the Election Commission regarding alleged voter list fraud. The demonstration was part of broader allegations about irregularities in electoral roll preparation.

This incident highlights the complex dynamics between political activism and individual privacy rights, particularly when citizens become unwitting symbols in political disputes. The case underscores questions about consent and representation in political protests, especially when ordinary citizens find themselves thrust into national political discourse without their permission.