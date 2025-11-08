Bihar's high turnout proof of trust in NaMo-Nitish: PM

Aurangabad/Bhabhua (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the record turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly polls was proof that people have reposed their trust in the "track record of Narendra and Nitish".

Addressing back to back rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua, the headquarters of Kaimur district, in the poll-bound state, Modi predicted victory of the NDA, led in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, and also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting elections across 121 constituencies where voting was held.

He cited the examples of construction of Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Sindoor to assert "I do what I promise". "Yesterday, the voters of Bihar broke all records. Never before in the history of the state has there been such a high poll percentage. Much of the credit goes to mothers and sisters, the Maatri Shakti (mother power), who turned up in large numbers to raise the turnout to nearly 65 per cent. It is evident that they all have trust in the track record of Narendra-Nitish," said Modi.

The people have voted to ensure that an NDA government, which would guarantee good governance, remains in place in Bihar, the PM said. "They have not been taken in by the false promises of RJD-helmed opposition. Even the Congress, despite being an ally, is not trusting the RJD's promises made in their manifesto," claimed Modi.

Without mentioning INDIA bloc Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav by name, the PM said "The crown prince of jungle raj gets tongue tied whenever he is asked what are his plans for fulfilling the bogus promises he has been making". The people do not want a return of the 'jungle raj' during which Naxal insurgents ruled the roost and several lives were claimed in violence and bomb explosions that used to take place during elections, he asserted.

Hinting at a poll campaign of the RJD, which has been a matter of controversy, Modi said, "The jungle raj wallahs have taught even children to speak of things like katta (unlicensed country-made handgun) and dunaali (double barrelled gun)". "The jungle raj wallahs stand for everything that comes in the way of investments and employment generation. Investors would run away at the sight of lantern (RJD) panja (palm of hand symbol of Congress) and laal jhanda (red flags of the Left). They must have tried to create mischief this time as well. But I commend the Election Commission for conducting orderly polls," said Modi.

The Prime Minister alleged that Nitish Kumar, the state's longest serving Chief Minister, whom he credited with having "brought jungle raj to an end", faced non-cooperation from the Centre "in the first nine years of his tenure", when Congress-led UPA was in power.