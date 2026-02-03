Bikaner observes bandh as city shuts down to save Khejri trees, schools closed for half day

Jaipur: Bikaner observed a bandh (shutdown) as part of the ongoing 'Khejri Bachao' (Save Khejri) movement opposing the large-scale felling of Khejri trees.

Supporting the movement, trade organisations across the city kept markets closed until 2 p.m. on Monday, while government and private schools in urban areas declared a half-day holiday.

The district administration remained on high alert throughout the bandh.

Police deployed extensive security arrangements across the city to maintain law and order.

Addressing a large public gathering, Independent MLA from Rajasthan's Sheo Assembly constituency, Ravindra Singh Bhati, said that while the issue had already been raised in the Rajasthan Assembly, stronger action would now be required.

"I raised this matter in the state Assembly, but now we will have to surround the Assembly building," he added.

Quoting freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Bhati said, "Sometimes, one has to make a loud noise to be heard."

Calling for unity, the Independent MLA urged the youth to come forward and lead the movement.

"The youth will have to unite. A large-scale agitation is necessary to compel the government to listen to our demands," he said.

He further asserted that if the need arises to surround the Rajasthan Assembly from Bikaner, he would be at the forefront of the protest.

The gathering witnessed participation from across Rajasthan as well as neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

A significant number of women were also present at the rally, reflecting broad public support for the movement.

Following the meeting at the Polytechnic College ground, organisers announced that a mass sit-in protest would be held at the Bishnoi Dharamshala near the Collectorate, where participants plan to continue their demonstration.

Protesters asserted that they are ready to make any sacrifice but will not allow the cutting of Khejri trees.

They warned that the administration would ultimately have to bow down and surrender to public pressure.

According to the protesters, the Khejri tree is not merely a tree but the lifeline of the Thar desert, deeply connected to the region's environment, culture, and faith.

They warned that the destruction of Khejri trees could severely disrupt ecological balance and desert greenery.

Activists alleged that solar power companies in Bikaner and other parts of western Rajasthan are cutting down Khejri trees indiscriminately in the name of development projects.

Entire stretches of land spanning several bighas are reportedly being cleared to set up solar plants.

Protesters further alleged that in several locations, Khejri trees are being cut and buried at night to avoid public backlash.

Under the Khejri Bachao Andolan, environmentalists are staging an indefinite dharna at the Collectorate premises and in Karnisar Bhatiyan.

The call for the Bikaner bandh was issued during a large meeting of the Bishnoi community held in Mukam.

The Bikaner Trade and Industry Chamber also extended its support, officially backing the shutdown.



