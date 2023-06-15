Live
- State to revise lessons on textbooks to root out RSS legacy
- Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change
- Coal stock reaches 110.58 million tonnes, records 44% YoY growth
- Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch
- LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers acquire Wahab Riaz, Niroshan Dickwella in auction
- Bridging the gap between Indian and international pop culture
- Haryana govt forcibly giving solar pump connections to 20K farmers: Hooda
- Meta expands 'performance bonuses' on Facebook for creators to earn more
- Live cyclone update: No technology can save destruction proves Biparjoy
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for inclusion of Mohali in Smart city project
Biparjoy Land Fall process begins
Highlights
The process of landfall of the Biparjoy cyclone has begun and winds of about 60-80 kms are blowing at the moment along the coast particularly in Devabhoom Dwarka.
Ahmedabad: The process of landfall of the Biparjoy cyclone has begun and winds of about 60-80 kms are blowing at the moment along the coast particularly in Devabhoom Dwarka. It is likely to take another four hours to cross the coast. It is about 70 kms away and is moving at a speed of 15 kms and is entering coastal district.
Strong winds of 115 to 125 likely when it would cross the coast. Heavy rains will follow. Till midnight it is the most dangerous part of the cyclone. Administration is ready and on high alert and people should cooperate said Mrutinjay Mohapatra IMD DG.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS