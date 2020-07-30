Birds have entered Indian airspace: DM

New Delhi: The five Rafale fighter jets have entered the Indian airspace, informed the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

"The Birds have entered the Indian airspace… Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister's Office. "The five Rafales escorted by SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," read another tweet from the Defence Minister's Office. The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.